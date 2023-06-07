Picks, predictions for Astros vs. Blue Jays on Wednesday, June 7

After splitting the first two, the Houston Astros take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, June 7 in the third game of a four-game series in Canada. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET from Rogers Centre. Ronel Blanco (1-0, 4.15 ERA) will take the mound for the Astros, while the Jays will turn to Chris Bassitt (6-4, 3.41).

Toronto is a -155 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Houston coming in at +135. The total is set at 9.

Astros-Blue Jays picks: Wednesday, June 7

Injury report

Astros

Day to day: 2B Jose Altuve (oblique)

Out: SP Jose Urquidy (shoulder), SP Luis Garcia (elbow), SP Lance McCullers Jr. (forearm), OF Michael Brantley (shoulder)

Blue Jays

Out: C Danny Jansen (groin), SS Santiago Espinal (hamstring), RP Zach Pop (hamstring), RP Mitch White (elbow), SP Hyun Jin Ryu (elbow), RP Chad Green (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Ronel Blanco vs. Chris Bassitt

Beginning the year as a reliever, injuries forced Blanco into the rotation for the first time last week. He acquitted himself well, firing 5.1 innings against the Angels last week while allowing two earned runs and striking out five batters.

Bassitt struggled against the Twins in the last game of May, conceding seven earned runs in four innings, but he bounced back against the Mets last time out. The right pitched 7.2 scoreless innings, striking out eight and walking zero. He also put up 6.1 scoreless innings against the Astros earlier this season, striking out five.

Over/Under pick

Last night’s game ended with a total of 6, and with Bassitt on the mound, I don’t see the Astros getting too many scoring opportunities tonight. Can the Blue Jays make up the difference? They do rank in the top 10 in runs per game in MLB, but they haven’t scored more than six runs this month. I think it’ll close, but this one stays under.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

The Blue Jays took home the second game on Tuesday nighit, 5-1, after falling 11-4 in the opener. With the Astros’ rotation hit by injuries, it will be tough for Houston to bring someone to the mound to match Bassitt. He has been one of Toronto’s best pitchers this season and will likely be able to limit this Astros lineup and take the third game.

Pick: Blue Jays