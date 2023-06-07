Picks, predictions for White Sox vs. Yankees on Wednesday, June 7

After dropping the series opener to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night, the New York Yankees now have to try and bounce back with both Nestor Cortes (shoulder) and Aaron Judge (toe) on the IL. First pitch of game two on Wednesday night is set for 7:05 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium. Lance Lynn (4-6, 6.55 ERA) looks to get back on track for the South Siders, while Cortes’ injury has forced New York to call on rookie Randy Vasquez (0-1, 3.86) for his second career start.

New York is the -120 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Chicago checks in as a narrow +100 underdog. The run total is set at 8.5.

White Sox-Yankees picks: Wednesday, June 7

Injury report

White Sox

Out: RP Jimmy Lambert (ankle)

Yankees

Out: OF Harrison Bader (hamstring), RP Ian Hamilton (groin), SP Carlos Rodon (back), RP Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Lance Lynn vs. Randy Vasquez

Lynn seemed to have turned a corner after a miserable start to this season, but he took a step back in his last time out, coughing up eight runs on eight hits and two walks over just four innings against the Los Angeles Angels. The veteran still has swing-and-miss stuff when he’s commanding his fastball and cutter, with K and whiff rates above league average, but he’s catching the heart of the plate way too often and getting punished for it. Lynn has given up a whopping 14 homers on the year while allowing four or more runs seven different times.

A breakout prospect over the last couple of years, the 24-year-old Vasquez made his MLB debut earlier this season, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six in 4.2 innings against the San Diego Padres. The righty’s curveball is his money pitch, and it posted a huge 42.9% whiff rate in his first start. Vasquez can struggle with his command, though, as evidenced by his 26 walks over 47.1 innings (to go with a 5.13 ERA) so far at Triple-A.

Over/Under pick

Tuesday’s opener finished with a total of just five, but I think we’re headed over that tonight. Lynn has been awfully flammable so far this year, especially via the long ball, and while New York’s lineup has an Aaron Judge-shaped hole in it, the short porch won’t do Lynn any favors. Combine that with an improving White Sox lineup facing an unproven option in Vasquez, and I think both teams are headed for at least a handful of runs.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

Lynn’s shown that he can be better than this, with three straight quality starts before his blow-up against the Angels. With the Yankees missing Judge and Vasquez having some real question marks on the mound, I’ll take Chicago as road ‘dogs.

Pick: White Sox