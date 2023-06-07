Picks, predictions for Mariners vs. Padres on Wednesday, June 7

The Seattle Mariners will go for the series win against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, June 7, after taking the opener of this three-game set on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. George Kirby (5-4, 3.04 ERA) will take the mound for the Mariners, while San Diego hands the ball to Michael Wacha (5-2, 3.48).

The Padres are -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Seattle coming in at -105. The total is set at 8.

Mariners-Padres picks: Wednesday, June 7

Injury report

Mariners

Day to day: SS J.P. Crawford (knee)

Out: SP Marco Gonzales (forearm), RP Penn Murfee (elbow), UTIL Dylan Moore (oblique)

Padres

Day to day: SS Xander Bogaerts (wrist), OF Trent Grisham (back)

Out: SP Seth Lugo (calf), DH Nelson Cruz (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Michael Wacha vs. George Kirby

Kirby had been keeping opponents under three runs nearly all season before letting up seven to the Pittsburgh Pirates at the end of May. However, he bounced back with eight scoreless innings against the Yankees last time out, striking out seven and walking none. He’s been chewing up innings for a Mariners team that desperately needs it all season — expect him to last six or seven innings.

Wacha has put up two scoreless outings followed by two two-run outings over his last four. He allowed four total in his last two starts over 11.2 innings pitched. He struck out 12 and walked five in that time frame. He also will likely last six to seven innings.

Over/Under pick

Wacha and Kirby are two reliable starters who have kept opponents from getting loose on a regular basis this season. Neither team’s offense cracks the top half of the league in runs per game, and this matchup should be a low-scoring one.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

The Mariners beat the Padres 4-1 last night, and with Kirby carrying in the momentum from his last time out, I like Seattle to take the second game, too. Wacha struggled against Seattle last season, and only lasted 4.2 innings in his latest outing.

Pick: Mariners