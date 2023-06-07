NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR heads to the Sonoma Raceway this weekend for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday, June 11. The race will get started at 3:30 p.m. ET from Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma County, California, and it can be seen on FOX.
Tyler Reddick and Kyle Larson are co-favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with +450 odds. Larson won this race in 2021 and placed 15th in last year’s race. Meanwhile, Reddick has never won this event, finishing second-to-last here in 2022.
Behind those two are Chase Elliott (+550) and William Byron (+850) with Ross Chastain and Kyle Busch rounding out the top five with +900 odds. Busch is coming off a victory in last week’s race in World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.
Daniel Suarez won this race last year and is tied for the seventh best odds at +1600 heading into the weekend.
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350.
2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 odds
|Driver
|Odds to win
|Driver
|Odds to win
|Tyler Reddick
|+450
|Kyle Larson
|+450
|Chase Elliott
|+550
|William Byron
|+850
|Ross Chastain
|+900
|Kyle Busch
|+900
|Daniel Suarez
|+1600
|A.J. Allmendinger
|+1600
|Austin Cindric
|+2000
|Chris Buescher
|+2200
|Christopher Bell
|+2500
|Kevin Harvick
|+2800
|Alex Bowman
|+2800
|Ryan Blaney
|+3500
|Joey Logano
|+3500
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+4000
|Denny Hamlin
|+4000
|Michael McDowell
|+4500
|Chase Briscoe
|+5000
|Brad Keselowski
|+5000
|Ty Gibbs
|+5500
|Justin Haley
|+10000
|Erik Jones
|+10000
|Bubba Wallace
|+10000
|Ryan Preece
|+25000
|Austin Dillon
|+25000
|Zane Smith
|+30000
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+30000
|Noah Gragson
|+30000
|Harrison Burton
|+30000
|Aric Almirola
|+30000
|Ty Dillon
|+100000
|Josh Bilicki
|+100000
|Corey Lajoie
|+100000
|Todd Gilliland
|+100000
|Andy Lally
|+100000