NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR heads to the Sonoma Raceway this weekend for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday, June 11. The race will get started at 3:30 p.m. ET from Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma County, California, and it can be seen on FOX.

Tyler Reddick and Kyle Larson are co-favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with +450 odds. Larson won this race in 2021 and placed 15th in last year’s race. Meanwhile, Reddick has never won this event, finishing second-to-last here in 2022.

Behind those two are Chase Elliott (+550) and William Byron (+850) with Ross Chastain and Kyle Busch rounding out the top five with +900 odds. Busch is coming off a victory in last week’s race in World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.

Daniel Suarez won this race last year and is tied for the seventh best odds at +1600 heading into the weekend.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350.