NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

By Erik Buchinger
NASCAR: Toyota / Save Mart 350 Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR heads to the Sonoma Raceway this weekend for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday, June 11. The race will get started at 3:30 p.m. ET from Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma County, California, and it can be seen on FOX.

Tyler Reddick and Kyle Larson are co-favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with +450 odds. Larson won this race in 2021 and placed 15th in last year’s race. Meanwhile, Reddick has never won this event, finishing second-to-last here in 2022.

Behind those two are Chase Elliott (+550) and William Byron (+850) with Ross Chastain and Kyle Busch rounding out the top five with +900 odds. Busch is coming off a victory in last week’s race in World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.

Daniel Suarez won this race last year and is tied for the seventh best odds at +1600 heading into the weekend.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350.

2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 odds

Driver Odds to win
Tyler Reddick +450
Kyle Larson +450
Chase Elliott +550
William Byron +850
Ross Chastain +900
Kyle Busch +900
Daniel Suarez +1600
A.J. Allmendinger +1600
Austin Cindric +2000
Chris Buescher +2200
Christopher Bell +2500
Kevin Harvick +2800
Alex Bowman +2800
Ryan Blaney +3500
Joey Logano +3500
Martin Truex Jr. +4000
Denny Hamlin +4000
Michael McDowell +4500
Chase Briscoe +5000
Brad Keselowski +5000
Ty Gibbs +5500
Justin Haley +10000
Erik Jones +10000
Bubba Wallace +10000
Ryan Preece +25000
Austin Dillon +25000
Zane Smith +30000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +30000
Noah Gragson +30000
Harrison Burton +30000
Aric Almirola +30000
Ty Dillon +100000
Josh Bilicki +100000
Corey Lajoie +100000
Todd Gilliland +100000
Andy Lally +100000

