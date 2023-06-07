 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Toyota/Save Mart 350 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 race

Here’s everybody currently expected to compete this week in qualifying.

By David Fucillo
The Sonoma Raceway grandstands during a caution pit stop during the ARCA Menards Series West - General Tire 200 race on June 5, 2021 at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma CA. Photo by Bob Kupbens/Sonoma Raceway via Icon Sportswire

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Sonoma Raceway this weekend for a rare road race on the schedule. The field will run in the 2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350, with the green flag dropping on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox. Qualifying for the event will air on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET on FS2.

Daniel Suárez is the defending champ at Sonoma, which marked his first win in NASCAR. He is installed at +1600 to repeat as the race winner at DraftKings Sportsbook. His odds are even with A.J. Allmendinger. Tyler Reddick is the favorite heading into race weekend with +450 odds to win. Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott follow at +500.

Larson won the race two years ago, but last year saw a change in the course. Larson’s win came on a layout of 2.52 miles (4.06 km) while Suárez’s win came on a new layout of 1.99 miles (3.20 km).

Martin Truex, Jr. has the most wins among active drivers, winning three times across 2013, 2018, and 2019. He is +3000 to claim his fourth win at Sonoma.

2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Andy Lally 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Zane Smith 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Todd Gilliland 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 Josh Bilicki 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Nation