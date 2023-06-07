Toyota/Save Mart 350 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 race

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Sonoma Raceway this weekend for a rare road race on the schedule. The field will run in the 2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350, with the green flag dropping on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox. Qualifying for the event will air on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET on FS2.
Daniel Suárez is the defending champ at Sonoma, which marked his first win in NASCAR. He is installed at +1600 to repeat as the race winner at DraftKings Sportsbook. His odds are even with A.J. Allmendinger. Tyler Reddick is the favorite heading into race weekend with +450 odds to win. Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott follow at +500.
Larson won the race two years ago, but last year saw a change in the course. Larson’s win came on a layout of 2.52 miles (4.06 km) while Suárez’s win came on a new layout of 1.99 miles (3.20 km).
Martin Truex, Jr. has the most wins among active drivers, winning three times across 2013, 2018, and 2019. He is +3000 to claim his fourth win at Sonoma.
2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 entry list
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Ross Chastain
|1
|2
|Austin Cindric
|2
|3
|Austin Dillon
|3
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|5
|Kyle Larson
|5
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|7
|Corey Lajoie
|7
|8
|Kyle Busch
|8
|9
|Chase Elliott
|9
|10
|Aric Almirola
|10
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|14
|Andy Lally
|15
|15
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|16
|Chris Buescher
|17
|17
|Martin Truex Jr
|19
|18
|Christopher Bell
|20
|19
|Harrison Burton
|21
|20
|Joey Logano
|22
|21
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|22
|William Byron
|24
|23
|Justin Haley
|31
|24
|Michael McDowell
|34
|25
|Zane Smith
|38
|26
|Ryan Preece
|41
|27
|Noah Gragson
|42
|28
|Erik Jones
|43
|29
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|30
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|47
|31
|Alex Bowman
|48
|32
|Todd Gilliland
|51
|33
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|34
|Ty Dillon
|77
|35
|Josh Bilicki
|78
|36
|Daniel Suarez
|99