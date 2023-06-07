Toyota/Save Mart 350 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 race

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Sonoma Raceway this weekend for a rare road race on the schedule. The field will run in the 2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350, with the green flag dropping on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox. Qualifying for the event will air on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET on FS2.

Daniel Suárez is the defending champ at Sonoma, which marked his first win in NASCAR. He is installed at +1600 to repeat as the race winner at DraftKings Sportsbook. His odds are even with A.J. Allmendinger. Tyler Reddick is the favorite heading into race weekend with +450 odds to win. Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott follow at +500.

Larson won the race two years ago, but last year saw a change in the course. Larson’s win came on a layout of 2.52 miles (4.06 km) while Suárez’s win came on a new layout of 1.99 miles (3.20 km).

Martin Truex, Jr. has the most wins among active drivers, winning three times across 2013, 2018, and 2019. He is +3000 to claim his fourth win at Sonoma.