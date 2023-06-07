Alexander Zverev vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry: Match time, live stream, TV channel, more for French Open quarterfinals

The quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open will continue on Thursday, June 7. Tomas Martin Etcheverry will face #22 Alexander Zverev, with the match set to begin at 9 a.m. ET. It will be the first quarterfinal matchup with Holger Rune and Casper Ruud following at 2:15 p.m. ET. Coverage will air on the Tennis Channel, with a live stream available on TennisChannel.com.

Zverev made the quarterfinals last year and pulled off a big win over then-#6 Carlos Alcaraz in four sets. Unfortunately, he then matched up against Rafael Nadal. Zverev suffered an injury and was forced to retire in the second set when it was tied 6-6.

Etcheverry advanced from the first round after his opponent Jack Draper retired in the second set. He has had a tough run since, facing three ranked tennis players in a row. He advanced in straight sets over #18 Alex DeMinaur, #15 Borna Coric and #27 Yoshihito Nishioka. This is Etcheverry’s second French Open and already the best Grand Slam result of his young career.

Zverev is a -280 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.