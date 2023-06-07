 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alexander Zverev vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry: Match time, live stream, TV channel, more for French Open quarterfinals

We break down how to watch Alexander Zverev vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open.

By Teddy Ricketson
Alexander Zverev of Germany looks on against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during the Men’s Singles fourth round match during Day Nine of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 5, 2023 in Paris, France. Photo by Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open will continue on Thursday, June 7. Tomas Martin Etcheverry will face #22 Alexander Zverev, with the match set to begin at 9 a.m. ET. It will be the first quarterfinal matchup with Holger Rune and Casper Ruud following at 2:15 p.m. ET. Coverage will air on the Tennis Channel, with a live stream available on TennisChannel.com.

Zverev made the quarterfinals last year and pulled off a big win over then-#6 Carlos Alcaraz in four sets. Unfortunately, he then matched up against Rafael Nadal. Zverev suffered an injury and was forced to retire in the second set when it was tied 6-6.

Etcheverry advanced from the first round after his opponent Jack Draper retired in the second set. He has had a tough run since, facing three ranked tennis players in a row. He advanced in straight sets over #18 Alex DeMinaur, #15 Borna Coric and #27 Yoshihito Nishioka. This is Etcheverry’s second French Open and already the best Grand Slam result of his young career.

Zverev is a -280 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

