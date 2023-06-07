Casper Ruud vs. Holger Rune: Match time, live stream, TV channel, more for French Open quarterfinals

The men’s quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open will continue on Wednesday, June 7. The day's first matchup will see #22 Alexander Zverev taking on Tomas Martin Etcheverry. The second will feature #6 Holger Rune facing #4 Casper Ruud in a high-profile matchup. Rune/Ruud is scheduled to begin at 2:15 p.m. ET. Coverage will air on the Tennis Channel, and a live stream will be available at TennisChannel.com.

This marks back-to-back years that Rune and Ruud will face off in the French Open quarterfinals. Last year, Ruud won in four sets and went on to face Marin Cilic in the semifinals. Ruud was victorious again and advanced to the finals against Rafael Nadal. Unfortunately for Ruud, Nadal is the king of clay and cruised to another championship in three straight sets.

Rune had a tough matchup in the first round. He took on Christopher Eubanks and dropped the second set. Rune needed a tiebreaker to win the third set and advanced with a 6-2 victory in the fourth set. He advanced via walkover against Gael Monfils in the second round. Rune won in straight sets against Genaro Alberto Olivieri in the third and then had a marathon match against #23 Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round. He won the first set in a tiebreaker, dropped the second set, won the third, dropped the fourth and then won the fifth and final set in a tiebreaker. Rune has yet to make it to the French Open semifinals.

Ruud began the French Open with a straight-set victory over Elias Ymer. He needed four sets against Giulio Zeppieri and Zhizhen Zhang to get to the fourth round. Ruud won the first set against Nicolas Jarry after it went into a tiebreak. He then won consecutive 7-5 sets to punch his ticket to the semifinals. This is only the third time in his career that he has made the quarterfinal stage in a Grand Slam, and in the other two, he lost in the finals.

Ruud is a -130 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.