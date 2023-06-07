Ons Jabeur vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia: Match time, live stream, TV channel, more for French Open quarterfinals

The women’s quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open will continue on Thursday, June 6. There will be two matches, with the first seeing No. 14 Beatriz Haddad Maia facing off with No. 7 Ons Jabeur. It will start at 5 a.m. ET and coverage will air on the Tennis Channel. A live stream will be available at TennisChannel.com.

The winner of this match will go on to face the winner between No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 6 Coco Gauff in the semifinals. That match will follow Maia-Jabeur, with the semifinal taking place on June 8. Haddad Maia and Jabeur will each be making their first appearances in the quarterfinals at the French Open. They have faced off twice before, with Jabeur picking up both wins. Jabeur is a -280 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Haddad Maia began the tournament with a straight-set win over Tatjana Maria. She only dropped one total game in the match. Haddad Maia won in three sets over Diana Shnaider in the second round and No. 23 Ekaterina Alexandrova in the third round. She dropped the first set in a tiebreaker to Sara Sorribes Tormo in the fourth round but battled back to advance to the quarterfinals in three sets.

Jabeur has had an easier trip to the quarterfinals. She just needed two sets apiece to advance over Lucia Bronzetti and Oceane Dodin. Olga Danilovic picked up a win in the first set in the third round, but Jabeur won the last two sets 6-4, 6-2. She then took down Bernarda Pera in straight sets.