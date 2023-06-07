Iga Świątek vs. Coco Gauff: Match time, live stream, TV channel, more for French Open quarterfinals

We have an all-star quarterfinals matchup at Roland Garros on Wednesday. In a rematch of last year’s French Open finals, No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 6 Coco Gauff will go head to head for a shot at the final four in the women’s draw. The match will air on the Tennis Channel and a live stream will be available at TennisChannel.com. They are scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Swiatek bested Gauff in two sets at the final last year, 6-1, 6-3. The heavy favorite to win it all, Swiatek has -1200 moneyline odds to win this match, and Gauff enters at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The two players have faced each other six times in their careers (including twice on clay courts), and the 22-year-old Swiatek remains undefeated against 19-year-old Gauff. The winner of this match will face the winner of Ons Jabeur vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia in the semifinals.