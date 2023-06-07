 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Iga Świątek vs. Coco Gauff: Match time, live stream, TV channel, more for French Open quarterfinals

We break down how to watch Iga Świątek vs. Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open.

By Grace McDermott
2023 French Open - Day Nine Photo by Foto Olimpik/NurPhoto via Getty Images

We have an all-star quarterfinals matchup at Roland Garros on Wednesday. In a rematch of last year’s French Open finals, No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 6 Coco Gauff will go head to head for a shot at the final four in the women’s draw. The match will air on the Tennis Channel and a live stream will be available at TennisChannel.com. They are scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Swiatek bested Gauff in two sets at the final last year, 6-1, 6-3. The heavy favorite to win it all, Swiatek has -1200 moneyline odds to win this match, and Gauff enters at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The two players have faced each other six times in their careers (including twice on clay courts), and the 22-year-old Swiatek remains undefeated against 19-year-old Gauff. The winner of this match will face the winner of Ons Jabeur vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia in the semifinals.

