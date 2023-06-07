Is Tyler Herro playing for the Heat on Wednesday in Game 3 vs. the Nuggets?

The Miami Heat got the split they wanted in the first two games of the 2023 NBA Finals and will now hope to take a 2-1 lead when they host the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 Wednesday. The Heat are hoping to get a big boost at home with Tyler Herro set to return soon from a hand injury. Herro was targeting Game 3 as a return date based on the initial reporting around his injury, and that time has come. Here’s the latest on his status ahead of the contest.

Tyler Herro injury updates

Unfortunately for the Heat, Herro has been ruled out for Game 3 as well. The guard did take part in a full contact practice but apparently it didn’t go as well as anyone had hoped. Miami is also not facing a 3-0 hole, so maybe Herro and the coaching staff feel they can wait one more game. Additionally, Herro might not want to disrupt the flow of the team at the moment after a big win in Game 2.

With Herro still out, Max Strus and Duncan Robinson will be the primary shooting guards for Miami. Strus will get the start, but Robinson is worthy of a play in DFS lineups given his recent production and potential to get hot from behind the arc.