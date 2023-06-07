Ahsoka premiere date revealed: When does the new Star Wars Disney+ series debut?

Star Wars fans have been eagerly anticipating a return to the galaxy far, far away to follow the continued exploits of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and they just got some big news on that front.

Yes, that’s right, the former padawan of Anakin Skywalker will see her story continue beginning on August 23 on Disney+.

Back in April, I gave my thoughts on the first trailer showcased at Star Wars Celebration and this 30-second spot reveals little new footage, although we do get to see Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) wielding what I can only assume is Ezra Bridger’s lightsaber as she duels with Shin (Ivanna Sakhno), one of the mysterious Force users we saw in the first trailer wielding what appears to be orange lightsabers. In addition to Sabine, we also get glimpses of old friends Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), her loyal droid Chopper, Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly), former droid of the Jedi Order Huyang and, of course, the back of Grand Admiral Thrawn’s head. We also do get to see a little a bit of Ahsoka in action, running from an explosion and putting her lightsaber through what appears to be one of the droids she was seen fighting in April’s trailer. However, we do not get any new footage of the late Ray Stevenson’s Baylan Skoll or of Hayden Christensen, who is rumored to be involved in this project in some form,

