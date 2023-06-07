NBA trade rumors: Could Heat put together a package for Damian Lillard?

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard appeared on “The Last Stand” show and was given a choice of potential trade destinations based on rumors. When presented with the options of hypothetical trades to the Heat, Knicks, Nets or Celtics, Lillard said he would be most receptive to a deal with Miami.

Dame to Miami pic.twitter.com/jlD801caqY — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) June 7, 2023

With Miami in the 2023 NBA Finals right now, the offseason is currently not even on the radar. For the Trail Blazers, they are in a pivotal spot right now between rebuilding and trying to re-tool around Lillard. Could the Heat potentially make a move for the star guard?

The Heat do have a first-round pick just outside the lottery, which the Blazers would be asking for. Tyler Herro would also be in the deal, along with Duncan Robinson for salary purposes. Portland probably would want Caleb Martin, who emerged during the Eastern Conference Finals, as well. That might be too much for Miami to give up, especially Herro. The team refused to deal him in any potential James Harden trade a few seasons ago, and would be unlikely to suddenly flip him for an aging guard. Robinson and Martin have emerged as decent role players and the Heat probably like them enough to keep them around, especially Martin.

We’ll see if the Blazers do move on from Lillard or try to add talent to help him make a run in Portland.