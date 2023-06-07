 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty cancelled due to NYC air quality

You really shouldn’t be outside in NYC right now.

By Collin Sherwin
Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Blows South Creating Hazy Conditions On Large Swath Of Eastern U.S. Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Wednesday’s scheduled Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty WNBA game has been canceled due to the low air quality in Brooklyn as a result of Canadian wildfires.

No makeup date has been announced.

The air quality in NYC right now is among the worst in the world, and you can taste the air in certain parts of the metropolitan area. With wildfires raging across the land, and evacuations by provinces meaning the natural disaster is far from under control, folks across the northeastern United States are at the whims of the wind before being able to resume normal activity.

The New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies also canceled their games for this evening.

