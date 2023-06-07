Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty cancelled due to NYC air quality

Wednesday’s scheduled Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty WNBA game has been canceled due to the low air quality in Brooklyn as a result of Canadian wildfires.

PER RELEASE: The Lynx-Liberty game originally scheduled for 7 p.m. ET tonight has been postponed due to the air quality issues impacting the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the greater New York area following the wildfires in Canada. pic.twitter.com/2mdHkzzq2s — Khristina Williams (@Khristina) June 7, 2023

No makeup date has been announced.

The air quality in NYC right now is among the worst in the world, and you can taste the air in certain parts of the metropolitan area. With wildfires raging across the land, and evacuations by provinces meaning the natural disaster is far from under control, folks across the northeastern United States are at the whims of the wind before being able to resume normal activity.

The New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies also canceled their games for this evening.