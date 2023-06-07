Wednesday’s Tigers-Phillies game has been postponed due to poor air quality

Major League Baseball has decided to postpone Wednesday’s game between the Detroit Tigers and the Philadelphia Phillies. The cancellation comes from the horrible air quality in Philly caused by smoke from the wildfires in Canada. The game will hopefully be made up tomorrow, depending on conditions.

Phillies and Tigers have been smoked out. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) June 7, 2023

Wednesday’s game would have been the third and final game of the series, with both teams traveling to their respective weekend series on Thursday. Now, the teams will hold over on Wednesday and hope to make the game up on Thursday. Detroit was expected to start Reese Olson, while Philadelphia was going to start Zack Wheeler. If the game can be played Thursday, the teams could go with this matchup or could move down their respective rotations to Michael Lorenzen for Detroit and Ryne Nelson for Philly.

MLB also postponed Wednesday’s game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox.