Are Slipknot and Craig Jones doing ok?

The announcement seemingly came out of nowhere, but Slipknot released a very brief statement they were parting ways with their longtime sampler/keyboardist Craig Jones.

It said, “To our fans, Slipknot have announced that we have parted ways with Craig Jones. We wish Jones all the best for the future.” But then, as quickly as it was posted, it was deleted just as fast. This is as the band is kicking off the European tour supporting their latest album, The End, So Far. Earlier today, founder member and percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan wrote on an Instagram post that he would be staying behind to assist his wife through health issues.

Sadly, the band is down one of its leaders, but that doesn’t explain the sudden post about Jones’s dismissal. Was it resolved? With there be a statement explaining it in fuller detail? Jones has been with the band since 1996 and has appeared on all seven albums. Besides having the moniker of “5”, he’s known as “The Silent One” in the band – as he rarely gives interviews. During the Voliminal: Inside the Nine video album, Jones is shown through pixelation for a few seconds.

Despite being a man of few words, his musical contributions heavily contribute to much of the mood of Slipknot's songs. People change as bands get older, but given the lineup changes over the years, it would be a shame to lose another member in this fashion.