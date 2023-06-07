Report: Free agent WR DeAndre Hopkins visiting the Titans on Sunday

Veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, per Tom Pelissero. Hopkins was released by the Arizona Cardinals last month and is expected to tour and meet with several teams as he decides his next landing spot. Hopkins released a list of five quarterbacks that he wanted to catch passes from, and while none of the Titans’ quarterbacks were on the list, anything could happen.

Hopkins will play in his 11th career season. He spent seven years year with the Houston Texans before being infamously traded to Arizona ahead of the 2020 season. Hopkins has been with the Cardinals for the last three years but struggled with injuries in both 2021 and 2022. Last year, he played in only nine games and dealt with the revolving door under center with Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy, Trace McSorley and David Blough.

Whether it was due to the injuries or the quarterback play, Hopkins had a down year. He finished with 64 receptions and 717 yards with three touchdowns. These marks were some of the lowest of his career, so at least a chance of scenery could help give him one more shot at relevancy before he eventually hangs up the cleats.

Despite how rough of a season Hopkins had, he would have been the top receiver for Tennessee last season. Robert Woods (who now plays for the Houston Texans) had 527 yards and two touchdowns. Treylon Burks would greatly benefit from Hopkins being on the roster, as it would draw some defensive attention away. The Titans also have the decision to make with their quarterbacks between one last season of Ryan Tannehill and then the youth movement of Malik Willis or Will Levis. Hopkins would upgrade Tennessee’s passing attack if he chooses to sign there, but the quarterback outlook could make this just a meeting to see what the offer is.