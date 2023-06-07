Finals MVP odds after Nuggets vs. Heat Game 3

The Denver Nuggets have made history after a Game 3 victory over the Miami Heat, with both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray logging 30-point triple-doubles. It’s the first instance of teammates logging 30-point triple-doubles in the same playoff of Finals game. Jokic also recorded the first 30-20-10 Finals game ever with 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists. It’s safe to say both players are among the favorites to win Finals MVP as the Nuggets go up 2-1 in the series.

Here’s a look at the updated Finals MVP odds after Game 3 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jokic is now the massive favorite to lift the hardware at -750, but Murray still offers some excellent value at +2000. If he can keep up this type of performance, even some slippage from Jokic would give Murray an edge.

On the Heat side, Butler remains a healthy underdog despite a 28-point outing. Bam Adebayo, who had climbed to +500 after Game 2, has slid back to +2000 after a rough shooting performance in Game 3.

The winner of Game 3 in a 1-1 Finals series goes on to win 80% of the time, so Jokic and Murray are safe bets for this award. However, the Warriors won last year’s Finals after going down 2-1 and if there’s any team who has shown it cannot be counted out, it is the Heat. Game 4 will give us a more clear picture of this award race.