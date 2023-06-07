 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Finals MVP odds after Nuggets vs. Heat Game 3

Here’s a look at 2023 Finals MVP odds after Game 3.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2023 NBA Finals - Denver Nuggets v Miami Heat
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets stand on the court during Game Three of the 2023 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat on June 7, 2023 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.
Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets have made history after a Game 3 victory over the Miami Heat, with both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray logging 30-point triple-doubles. It’s the first instance of teammates logging 30-point triple-doubles in the same playoff of Finals game. Jokic also recorded the first 30-20-10 Finals game ever with 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists. It’s safe to say both players are among the favorites to win Finals MVP as the Nuggets go up 2-1 in the series.

Here’s a look at the updated Finals MVP odds after Game 3 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jokic is now the massive favorite to lift the hardware at -750, but Murray still offers some excellent value at +2000. If he can keep up this type of performance, even some slippage from Jokic would give Murray an edge.

On the Heat side, Butler remains a healthy underdog despite a 28-point outing. Bam Adebayo, who had climbed to +500 after Game 2, has slid back to +2000 after a rough shooting performance in Game 3.

The winner of Game 3 in a 1-1 Finals series goes on to win 80% of the time, so Jokic and Murray are safe bets for this award. However, the Warriors won last year’s Finals after going down 2-1 and if there’s any team who has shown it cannot be counted out, it is the Heat. Game 4 will give us a more clear picture of this award race.

More From DraftKings Nation