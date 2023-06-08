How to watch Golden Knights vs. Panthers in Game 3 of 2023 Stanley Cup Final via live stream

The puck drop for Game 3 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final is set for Thursday, June 8, at 8 p.m. ET. We shift the series from the Vegas Strip to South Florida where the Florida Panthers will host Games 3 and 4 and the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The Vegas Golden Knights swept the first two games at home, earning a 7-2 win in Game 2 on Monday.

Vegas rode the momentum from its three-goal outburst in Game 1 to absolutely crush Florida in Game 2. In both games it looked like the Golden Knights were skating better, but in Game 2 they were just on fire in the zone. Adin Hill gave up a couple of third-period goals, but the game was well in hand before that. Jonathan Marchessault continued to put his name out from for Conn Smythe Trophy consideration with two goals and an assist.

Despite being benched after giving up four goals on just 13 shots in Game 2, the Panthers will continue to go with Sergei Bobrovsky in net. And frankly they have no other choice. He’s the guy that’s gotten this far and he can regain his form as quickly as he lost it. Matthew Tkachuk has proven he is willing to fight every member of the Golden Knights, but the Panthers need more the Tkachuk that scored a goal in Game 2 than the one that wants to be a goon.

2023 Stanley Cup Final live stream

Date: Thursday, June 8

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren't around a TV to check out this matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don't have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.