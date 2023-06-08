Betting odds for Golden Knights vs. Panthers in Game 3 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final

The Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights play Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 8 at 8 p.m. ET. The location shifts from the Las Vegas Strip to the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. Vegas swept the first two games at home and hold a comfortable lead in the best-of-seven series.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game 3 odds

Puck line: VGK +1.5 (-250), FLA -1.5 (+210)

Over/Under: O6 -110, U6 -110

Moneyline: VGK +100, FLA -120

Vegas closed out Game 1 with three goals to take a 5-2 win and they carried that momentum into Game 2 where it was never close. The Golden Knights scored four goals on Sergei Bobrovsky to chase him out of the game and cruised to a 7-2 victory. Florida continued their undisciplined play as Matthew Tkachuk was sent off twice with 10-minute misconducts.

Bobrovsky wasn’t sharp in Game 1, but he was bad in Game 2. Not all his fault, because the team in front of him offered no help. florida will continue to go with Bobrovsky in net because he’s the one that’s gotten the Panthers this far, but he’s got to find his game again. Vegas betting at even money seems like it’s the way to go. It’s hard to trust the Panthers right now. Tkachuk is on tilt, Radko Gudas is banged up. It doesn’t seem like the playmakers and goal scorers (i.e. Sasha Barkov, Carter Verhaeghe) are in sync.

I thought Game 1 would go under, but Vegas got that third goal early and then a second on a late power play. Game 2 was off the rails. The under seems like the smart play tonight because the defense has to eventually tighten up to replicate more playoff-style hockey. The ice has a tendency to breakdown in the warm weather cities too, usually midway through the game. That didn’t seem to be a problem in Vegas, but this is a different building.