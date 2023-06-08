How the public is betting Golden Knights vs. Panthers in Game 3 of 2023 Stanley Cup Final

Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final begins Thursday at 8 p.m. ET with the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers facing off at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. Here’s a look at how the public is betting on tonight’s contest, with odds and insights courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 Stanley Cup Final

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game 3 betting splits

Puck line: VGK +1.5 is getting 56% of the handle and 61% of the bets.

Not a big surprise that after Vegas outscored Florida 12-4 in the first two games. Right now Florida is a tough team to trust and Vegas is playing with confidence. But this is a similar situation to the Cup Final last year where the Colorado Avalanche won Game 2 in a blow out, but lost 6-2 to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3. If there was a game for the Panthers to really flex their strength it would be here, but it’s probably smarter to side with the public and trust that Vegas will keep this within a goal.

Over/Under: 60% of the handle and 69% of the bets are on the over of six goals.

Both the over and the under are playing at -110 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The first two games went over and in last year’s Cup Fin the first three games went over before everything tightened up. Florida is going to come out buzzing and they need to. Can the Panthers get a couple of quick ones in the first period on Adin Hill and the Golden Knights? If so the over is going to be the right spot to land. This is another one where the public money seems to make the most sense.

Moneyline: 62% of the handle and 65% of the bets are on the Golden Knights at +100.

No shock here at all. Vegas has dominated the last four period and are getting even money during a playoff where the road teams have had the edge. There’s just more value in taking the Knights to go up 3-0 in the series at even money, than the Panthers at -120.