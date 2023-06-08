How to watch the 2023 RBC Canadian Open via live online stream

The RBC Canadian Open will tee off from Oakdale Golf & Country Club this week ahead of the U.S. Open. It’s not an elevated event, but the field is impressive. Rory McIlroy, going for a three-peat after winning the last two Canadian Opens, is the favorite at +500. Tyrrell Hatton follows at +1200, with Sam Burns, Cameron Young, and Matt Fitzpatrick all clocking in at +1400 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

To watch the 2023 RBC Canadian Open on CBS or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out CBS coverage on Paramount+ or use one of their apps available for mobile devices on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open are through PGA TOUR Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA TOUR Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday.

Thursday Featured Groups:

7:33 a.m. ET: Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson

7:44 a.m. ET: Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Ludvig Aberg

7:55 a.m. ET: Corey Conners, Tommy Fleetwood, Nick Taylor

12:59 p.m. ET: Adam Svensson, Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes

1:10 p.m. ET: Shane Lowry, Brandt Snedeker, Cameron Young

Friday Featured Groups:

7:33 a.m. ET: Sam Burns, Sahith Theegala, Matt Kuchar

7:44 a.m. ET: Adam Svensson, Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes

7:55 a.m. ET: Shane Lowry, Brandt Snedeker, Cameron Young

12:48 p.m. ET: Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson

1:10 p.m. ET: Corey Conners, Tommy Fleetwood, Nick Taylor

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET

7:00 a.m.-7:30 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Round 3

5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET

2:30-5:30 p.m. ET

9:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Final round

2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. ET

8:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET