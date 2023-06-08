Outright winner picks for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open

The 2023 RBC Canadian Open tees off from Oakdale Golf & Country Club this week. Rory McIlroy has won the last two tournaments and enters as the favorite to win this week. However, we’re fading him and looking elsewhere this week. Here are our top picks to win it all.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tyrrell Hatton +1100

Hatton has been having one of the best seasons of anyone on the PGA TOUR. He has finished in the top 20 in each of his last five starts, including two top five finishes. Only Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm are beating Hatton in total strokes gained this season.

He ranks third in the field in SG: Tee to Green, seventh in SG: Off the Tee, and ninth in SG: Approach. Rory McIlroy, the only golfer ahead of him in strokes gained over the past six months, may understandably be a bit distracted this week with the PIF-PGA merger, opening up the path for Hatton.

Sahith Theegala +2500

Theegala feels right on the precipice of his first PGA TOUR win. Though his finishing spots have dropped a bit in his last few starts, he finished top 10 at the Masters and at the RBC Heritage. He had a T53 finish at the Canadian Open last year.

Theegala’s weakness lies in his shots off the tee, and as this is a shorter course, he could thrive at Oakdale this year. He ranks seventh in the field in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green over the past six months.

Ludvig Aberg +5000

Aberg was the top-ranked amateur in the world during his time at Texas Tech at the end of 2022 and recently turned pro after finishing atop the PGA Tour University rankings. Is it a long shot? Absolutely. This marks Aberg’s first PGA TOUR event — but after all, we did see Rose Zhang win her pro debut just last week, so we know it’s possible.