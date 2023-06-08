Full list of tee times for Round 2 of RBC Canadian Open

The RBC Canadian Open continues into Friday for the second round. As this is a full-field event, there will be a cut after 36 holes on Friday, and the top 70 players including ties will make it to the weekend.

Rory McIlroy goes for his third win in a row here after victories in 2019 and 2022. The tournament was canceled due to COVID in 2020 and 2021. He is joined by Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, and Justin Rose at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Ontario.

The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 7 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open on Friday.