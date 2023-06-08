Full list of tee times for Round 2 of RBC Canadian Open

The RBC Canadian Open continues into Friday for the second round. As this is a full-field event, there will be a cut after 36 holes on Friday, and the top 70 players including ties will make it to the weekend.
Rory McIlroy goes for his third win in a row here after victories in 2019 and 2022. The tournament was canceled due to COVID in 2020 and 2021. He is joined by Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, and Justin Rose at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Ontario.
The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 7 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.
PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open on Friday.
2023 Canadian Open Round 2 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|7:00 AM
|Tee No. 1
|George McNeill
|Sean O'Hair
|Callum Tarren
|7:00 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Sangmoon Bae
|Scott Brown
|Adrian Meronk
|7:11 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Chappell
|Wesley Bryan
|Andrew Novak
|7:11 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Aaron Baddeley
|Brian Stuard
|Alex Smalley
|7:22 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Tommy Gainey
|Maverick McNealy
|Kelly Kraft
|7:22 AM
|Tee No. 10
|David Lipsky
|Austin Smotherman
|Tyson Alexander
|7:33 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Brian Gay
|Tyler Duncan
|Keith Mitchell
|7:33 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Sam Burns
|Matt Kuchar
|Sahith Theegala
|7:44 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Cameron Champ
|Robert Streb
|Jim Herman
|7:44 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Adam Svensson
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Adam Hadwin
|7:55 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Chad Ramey
|Richy Werenski
|Brendon Todd
|7:55 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Shane Lowry
|Brandt Snedeker
|Cameron Young
|8:06 AM
|Tee No. 1
|James Hahn
|Doug Ghim
|S.H. Kim
|8:06 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Geoff Ogilvy
|Mike Weir
|Taylor Pendrith
|8:17 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Sung Kang
|Arjun Atwal
|Will Gordon
|8:17 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Tway
|Michael Kim
|Robby Shelton
|8:28 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Austin Cook
|Kramer Hickok
|Kevin Stadler
|8:28 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Nate Lashley
|Ryan Moore
|Matthias Schwab
|8:39 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Paul Haley II
|Augusto Núñez
|Kevin Roy
|8:39 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Harry Hall
|Akshay Bhatia
|Michael Block
|8:50 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Zecheng Dou
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Carl Yuan
|8:50 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Dylan Wu
|Trevor Werbylo
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|9:01 AM
|Tee No. 1
|David Carey
|Sam Bennett
|Ryan Hall
|9:01 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Vincent Norrman
|Brent Grant
|Trevor Cone
|9:12 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Aaron Cockerill
|Stuart Macdonald
|Myles Creighton
|9:12 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Wil Bateman
|Jake Knapp
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|12:15 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Long
|Patton Kizzire
|Cameron Percy
|12:15 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Kyle Stanley
|Camilo Villegas
|Derek Ernst
|12:26 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Ricky Barnes
|Henrik Norlander
|Harry Higgs
|12:26 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Hank Lebioda
|Aaron Rai
|Justin Lower
|12:37 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Brice Garnett
|Ryan Armour
|Eric Cole
|12:37 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Ben Martin
|Jonathan Byrd
|Brandon Wu
|12:48 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Justin Rose
|Rory McIlroy
|Webb Simpson
|12:48 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Erik van Rooyen
|Lanto Griffin
|Aaron Wise
|12:59 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Ludvig Aberg
|12:59 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Brehm
|Garrick Higgo
|Andrew Landry
|1:10 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Corey Conners
|Nick Taylor
|Tommy Fleetwood
|1:10 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Chez Reavie
|Lucas Glover
|Martin Laird
|1:21 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Bill Haas
|Doc Redman
|Greyson Sigg
|1:21 PM
|Tee No. 10
|C.T. Pan
|Jason Dufner
|Peter Malnati
|1:32 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Martin Trainer
|David Hearn
|Lee Hodges
|1:32 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Grayson Murray
|Mark Hubbard
|Max McGreevy
|1:43 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Scott Piercy
|Chris Stroud
|Nick Watney
|1:43 PM
|Tee No. 10
|William McGirt
|Vince Whaley
|Roger Sloan
|1:54 PM
|Tee No. 1
|David Lingmerth
|Ben Crane
|Chesson Hadley
|1:54 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Cody Gribble
|Russell Knox
|S.Y. Noh
|2:05 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Michael Gligic
|Matti Schmid
|Ryan Gerard
|2:05 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Scott Harrington
|Harrison Endycott
|Brandon Matthews
|2:16 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Drew Nesbitt
|Peter Kuest
|Luis Carrera
|2:16 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Derek Lamely
|Carson Young
|MJ Daffue
|2:27 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Ben Silverman
|Daniel Kim
|Johnny Travale
|2:27 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Sebastian Szirmak
|Étienne Papineau
|Taylor Durham