WNBA schedule, TV channels, start times for Thursday, June 8

Just one game is on tap for the WNBA schedule tonight as the Las Vegas Aces will once again visit the Connecticut Sun for a rematch of last year’s WNBA Finals. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

These two teams just squared off on Tuesday, where Las Vegas (7-0) held on to down Connecticut (6-2) in a 90-84 victory. The Aces jumped out to a 48-31 lead at halftime and never looked back as A’ja Wilson dropped 23 points and 10 rebounds in the win. Meanwhile, Rebecca Allen stepped up off the bench with 22 points and five rebounds for the Sun.

WNBA schedule: Thursday, June 8

Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: Prime Video

Live stream: Amazon

Point spread: Aces -5