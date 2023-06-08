WNBA picks and predictions for Thursday, June 8

Just one game is on tap for the WNBA schedule tonight as the Las Vegas Aces will once again visit the Connecticut Sun for a rematch of last year’s WNBA Finals. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Here are the odds and spreads for today’s WNBA action, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m. ET

Spread: Aces -5

Total: 168.5

Moneyline: Aces -205, Sun +175

The pick: Over 168.5

Las Vegas is averaging 93.14 points per game and that has made it the highest scoring team in the WNBA by a wide margin so far. Any number of their starters can put up 20+ points on any given night and they put that on display in the team’s 90-84 victory over this same Connecticut team on Tuesday. Falling into a hole early in that matchup, the Sun should come out with a higher sense of urgency this evening and should keep pace with the Aces offense. Hammer the over for this showdown.