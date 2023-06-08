When is the 2023 Belmont Stakes?

The 155th running of the Belmont Stakes will take place at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York on Saturday, June 10. Post time is scheduled for 7:02 p.m. ET. The race is the longest of the Triple Crown, with the track coming in at a mile and a half.

This is the final leg of the Triple Crown, but the award is not up for grabs anymore this year. Mage won the Kentucky Derby, but fell in the Preakness Stakes to National Treasure in late May. Mage will not be running in the Belmont Stakes, but National Treasure joins the nine-horse draw.

Forte will start in the sixth position and has the best odds to win at 5-2 for the 2023 race. Tapit Trice is 3-1 in the second position and Angel of Empire is 7-2 in the eighth position. Forte was kept out of the first two Triple Crown races this year due to injury.

Last year’s Belmont Stakes winner was Mo Donegal.

