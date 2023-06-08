Where is the 2023 Belmont Stakes race?

The 2023 Belmont Stakes, the third leg of the Triple Crown, will take place at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York on Saturday, June 10. Mage took home the Kentucky Derby win in May, and National Treasure killed the hopes of a Triple Crown win with a victory at the Preakness Stakes later in May.

The post time for the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes is scheduled for 7:02 p.m. ET. The race is the longest of the three Triple Crown competitions, coming in at 1.5 miles.

Last year, Mo Donegal won the race. In 2023, nine horses have entered the draw, including Preakness winner National Treasure. Derby winner Mage will not be racing. Forte has the best odds to win at 5-2, followed by Tapit Trice at 3-1 and Angel of Empire at 7-2. Forte was kept out of the first two Triple Crown races this year due to injury.

Place your Horse Racing bets at DK Horse or by downloading the DK Horse app on Apple or Google!