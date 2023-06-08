Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Reds on Thursday, June 8

The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Cincinnati Reds in the final game of a three-game series on Thursday, June 8. First pitch is scheduled for 12:35 p.m. ET from Great American Ball Park. The Dodgers will hand the ball to Clayton Kershaw (7-4, 3.25 ERA) as they look to avoid a surprising sweep, while Cincy turns to struggling young righty Graham Ashcraft (3-4, 6.64).

L.A. is the heavy -225 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Reds coming in at +190. The total is set at 9.5.

Dodgers-Reds picks: Thursday, June 8

Injury report

Dodgers

Out: SP Julio Urias (hamstring), OF Trayce Thompson (oblique)

Reds

Day to day: SP Hunter Greene (hip)

Out: RP Derek Law (flexor), RF Wil Myers (illness, shoulder), LF Nick Senzel (knee), CF TJ Friedl (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Graham Ashcraft vs. Clayton Kershaw

Kershaw had a tough ending to May, allowing eight runs in two starts over just 8.2 innings pitched. However, he bounced back in his first start of June with a seven-inning performance against the Yankees. He conceded just two earned runs and struck out nine batters, walking one.

Ashcraft has not been performing well this season. In his most recent start, he let up 10 earned runs in just four innings against the Brewers. He has allowed seven or more runs in four of his last six starts.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were 17 and 14. With Ashcraft’s high run allowance and Kershaw’s recent shakiness, I think we can expect this trend to keep going. Both teams have been batting very well lately, and Great American Ball Park is among the friendliest environments in the league for offense.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

Ashcraft has really been struggling as of late, and the Dodgers shouldn’t have much problem racking up runs. The Reds have been hitting very well lately, and have taken home the first two games of this series, but the Kershaw-Ashcraft matchup has me leaning towards L.A. Both of the first two games were close, and the pitchers should make the difference here for the Dodgers.

Pick: Dodgers