Picks, predictions for Orioles vs. Brewers on Thursday, June 8

After breaking out the bats in a big way on Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Brewers will look for an impressive sweep of the second-place Baltimore Orioles as the two teams meet for a Thursday matinee. First pitch from American Family Field is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET. The O’s will send righty Kyle Bradish to the mound (2-2, 4.13 ERA), while Milwaukee counters with Colin Rea (3-3, 4.94).

Baltimore enters as slight -115 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Brewers right behind them at -105. The run total is set at 8.5.

Orioles-Brewers picks: Thursday, June 8

Injury report

Orioles

Out: RP Mychal Givens (shoulder), OF Cedric Mullins (groin)

Brewers

Out: SP Eric Lauer (shoulder), RP Matt Bush (shoulder), RP J.B. Bukauskas (neck), SP Wade Miley (back), DH Jesse Winker (neck), OF Tyrone Taylor (elbow), DH Darin Ruf (knee), SP Brandon Woodruff (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Kyle Bradish vs. Colin Rea

Bradish has shown potential this season but has rarely been able to translate that into consistent production. Take his last two starts: The righty shoved for 6.2 innings of one-run ball against the Texas Rangers’ league-leading offense, then followed that up by allowing three runs on seven hits in just four frames to the San Francisco Giants. Bradish boasts two legit breaking balls, with both his slider (33% whiff rate) and curveball (37%) holding hitters to slugging percentages below .270. His fastball, however, has gotten crushed to the tune of a .395 average and .698 SLG, and that’s the pitch that will determine whether he sinks or swims on any given day.

A 32-year-old journeyman, Rea has been more than the Brewers could’ve expected when he took over Brandon Woodruff’s spot in the rotation. The righty won’t light up the radar gun, but he uses his sinker and cutter to keep the ball on the ground and, for the most part, keep his team in the game. He’s gone at least five innings while allowing four or fewer runs in all but one of his nine starts.

Over/Under pick

Rea’s given up three or four runs in six of his nine outings this year, which already puts us well on our way to hitting this over — especially when you consider that his home ERA (5.26) is over half a run higher than his road mark (4.57). Milwaukee’s lineup is finally getting healthy, putting up a 10-spot on Wednesday as Willy Adames and Luis Urias returned, and it’s hard to see either of these teams failing to put up at least four or five runs each.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

Baltimore is in desperate need of a win here after dropping the first two games of this set, and Bradish has the higher ceiling of these two starters — he’s posted quality starts in three of his last five outings, and if he’s keeping his fastball out of the heart of the plate he should be able to have some success. Rea is a big drop down in quality from Freddy Peralta and Corbin Burnes, one the O’s should be able to take advantage of at almost even odds.

Pick: Orioles