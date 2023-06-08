Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. Guardians on Thursday, June 8

On Monday, the Cleveland Guardians let a win get away from them when they allowed four runs late against the Boston Red Sox. On Tuesday, they reversed that script with some offense in the late innings to pick up a 5-2 win and even the series. The two teams will lock horns one more time in the rubber match on Thursday night, with first pitch from Progressive Field set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Cleveland will send Aaron Civale (1-1, 2.04 ERA) to the mound while Boston calls up lefty Matt Dermody from Triple-A for his season debut.

The Guardians are -140 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Red Sox are +120 underdogs. The total is set at 8.5.

Red Sox-Guardians picks: Thursday, June 8

Injury report

Red Sox

Out: SP Chris Sale (left shouler inflammation), INF Yu Chang (left hamate fracture), RP John Schreiber (right teres major strain), RP Joely Rodriguez (left shoulder inflammation), RP Richard Bleier (left shoulder inflammation)

Guardians

Out: SP Cal Quantrill (left oblique strain), SP/RP Cody Morris (right teres major strain), SP Peyton Battenfield (left oblique strain)

Starting pitchers

Matt Dermody vs Aaron Civale

Chris Sale’s injury has thrown Boston’s rotation into chaos, and the Red Sox will once again go with a bullpen game tonight as Dermody makes his first career start. Yesterday, the Red Sox started swingman Kutter Crawford, who allowed three runs in three innings. Boston used three relievers to back up Crawford, with Chris Murphy eating up 3.1 innings. Dermody has a 5.60 ERA in 27.1 career MLB innings, all in relief.

After missing two months with an oblique strain, Civale made his return last week, throwing five scoreless innings in a 1-0 loss to the Twins. Civale has put together two scoreless starts this season, along with a start where he allowed four runs in 5.2 innings just before going on the injured list. Civale’s curveball has been a boon for him this year, as he’s only allowed one hit in the 15 at-bats that ended with the pitch.

Over/Under pick

This is a tough pick. While the Guardians spent the first two months of the season being a lock to hit in the under, their offense has begun to click, as evidenced by them hitting this over in four of their last eight games. That trend, coupled with the Red Sox going with a bullpen game, has me taking the over.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

I’m backing Cleveland here. They feasted on Boston’s bullpen yesterday, and I’m expecting more of the same today.

Pick: Guardians