MLB lineups for Thursday, June 8: What can Elly De La Cruz do for an encore?

What was originally set to be a relatively light Thursday slate around MLB has become a bit more crowded, as yesterday’s weather-related postponements have added a couple more games to the schedule. It’s an early start today, with the first game set for 12:35 p.m. ET, so let’s get our daily lineup report started and help you set those DFS and fantasy squads with confidence.

MLB starting lineups: Thursday, June 8

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m. ET

David Peralta and James Outman return to the outfield for L.A., with Chris Taylor getting a start at shortstop.

Elly De La Cruz shifts back to third base and will bat cleanup this afternoon, with Matt McLain at short and Kevin Newman playing first and leading off. That bumps Spencer Steer to the outfield for the first time this year.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals, 1:05 p.m. ET

No Ketel Marte today as Josh Rojas fills in at second with Emmanuel Rivera at third and Geraldo Perdomo at short. Pavin Smith will lead off and play right field with Evan Longoria serving as the DH.

Lane Thomas leads off with Corey Dickerson in left, Ildemaro Vargas spelling Alex Call in right and Keibert Ruiz back behind the plate.

Washington Nationals Lineup:

1. Lane Thomas (R) CF

2. Luis Garcia (L) 2B

3. Joey Meneses (R) DH

4. Jeimer Candelario (S) 3B

5. Dominic Smith (L) 1B

6. Keibert Ruiz (S) C

7. Corey Dickerson (L) LF

8. Ildemaro Vargas (S) RF

9. CJ Abrams (L) SS — Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) June 8, 2023

Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 1:10 p.m. ET

Willi Castro will lead off and play second base as Jorge Polanco gets a day at DH. Trevor Larnach gets the nod in left with Max Kepler in right and Michael A. Taylor in center.

Your #MNTwins lineup for the final game of the series against the Tampa Bay Rays



1. Willi Castro 2B

2. Alex Kirilloff 1B

3. Jorge Polanco DH

4. Carlos Correa SS

5. Trevor Larnach LF

6. Royce Lewis 3B

7. Max Kepler RF

8. Christian Vásquez C

9.Michael A. Taylor CF



Bailey Ober P — Twins Talk (@LetsTalk_Twins) June 8, 2023

Yandy Diaz misses his second game in a row as Josh Lowe again leads off and will play right field. Luke Raley fills in at first with Harold Ramirez serving as the DH.

