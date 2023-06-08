Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Thursday, June 8

Thursday is typically a travel day around MLB as teams get to their respective weekend series. But with game postponements in New York and Philadelphia on Wednesday, there are now 12 games set to be played on Thursday, June 8. Matinees mean a divided schedule for DFS purposes, however, with the featured slate at DraftKings DFS only consisting of five games beginning at 7:07 p.m. ET. With limited options to choose from, here are our favorite team stacks for Thursday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Thursday, June 8

Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Yordan Alvarez ($5,900)

Kyle Tucker ($5,000)

Jose Altuve ($4,900)

Mauricio Dubon ($3,600)

Dubon is hitting .304 on the year and finished 3-for-4 in the leadoff spot in Houston’s last game against Toronto. Alvarez hit his 17th home run of the season last night, and despite Altuve going 0-for-4 at the plate, he still finished with a run scored. Like Altuve, Tucker also didn’t have a hit in his last game but the All-Star is hitting .274 on the year.

The Astros are the -120 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Blue Jays are the +100 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox

Jose Ramirez ($5,000)

Steven Kwan ($4,000)

Amed Rosario ($3,700)

Josh Naylor ($3,400)

Boston is likely to utilize its bullpen on Thursday as reliever Matt Dermody will be notching his first career start. Kwan struggled on Wednesday but should still be hitting leadoff on Thursday. Rosario and Naylor are both coming off three-hit performances, and you can’t go wrong with Ramirez in your lineup.

The Guardians are the -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Red Sox are the narrow +105 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Angels

Dansby Swanson ($5,200)

Nico Hoerner ($5,000)

Seiya Suzuki ($4,400)

Ian Happ ($4,200)

Chicago’s lineup will take on Los Angeles starter Reid Detmers. He enters with an 0-5 record with a 5.15 ERA. As much upside as this quartet offers, they did go a combined 0-for-13 on Wednesday. Still, they are all hitting at least .260 on the year and have a good matchup against the southpaw Detmers.

The Angels are the home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at -135. The Cubs are the +115 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.