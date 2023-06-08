French Open live stream: How to watch women’s semifinals on Thursday, June 8

The French Open women’s singles draw is down to the final four — the semifinals will see Karolina Muchova take on No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, and No. 1 Iga Świątek take on No. 14 Beatriz Haddad Maia. Both games will take place on Thursday, June 8.

Muchova and Sabalenka will play at 9:00 a.m. ET, and Świątek and Haddad Maia will follow at 10:30 a.m. ET. The games will air on the Tennis Channel and be available to stream at TennisChannel.com. The semifinals will re-air on NBC and Peacock starting at 11 a.m.

Sabalenka has not been in the semifinals since 2019, and is a heavy favorite in her matchup against the unseeded Muchova. Haddad Maia now has the unenviable task of facing the World No. 1 and reigning French Open champion in Świątek, who is also heavily favored. Before this year, Haddad Maia had never made it past the second round of the French Open.

Below is a rundown of Thursday's schedule and DraftKings Sportsbook odds with the favored player listed first.

Schedule and odds

9:00 a.m. ET: No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka (-310) vs. Karolina Muchova (+245)

10:30 a.m. ET: No. 1 Iga Świątek (-1800) vs. No. 14 Beatriz Haddad Maia (+900)