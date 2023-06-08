Karolína Muchová vs. #2 Aryna Sabalenka: Match time, live stream, TV channel, more for French Open semifinals

The women’s semifinals of the 2023 French Open will be held on Thursday, June 8. The first of the two matches will see Karolina Muchova taking on #2 Aryna Sabalenka. This match from Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday. It will air on the Tennis Channel and can also be live-streamed at tennischannel.com. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Semifinal matchup

This will be the second time that these two have matched up. The first was back in October of 2019 on a hard court. Sabalenka picked up a straight-set victory, with the second set going to a tiebreaker. It was a close matchup, but a lot can obviously change over four years.

Muchova began the French Open with a straight-set victory over #8 Maria Sakkari. She then won the first set, lost the second and then won the third in the second round against Nadia Podoroska. After two early scares, Muchova cruised to straight-set wins against #27 Irina-Camelia Begu and Elina Avanesyan to advance to the quarterfinals. She won 7-5 and 6-2 over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to secure her spot in the semifinals.

Sabalaneka has yet to drop a set in the French Open but also hasn’t taken on a ranked opponent. She won over Marta Kostyuk and Iryna Shymanovich in the first two rounds. Sabalenka cruised past Kamilla Rakhimova but then had a first-set scare against Sloane Stephens that went to a tiebreaker in the fourth round. She won 7-5 and picked up the 6-4 second-set win to advance to the quarterfinals. Sabalenka matched up with Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals and won back-to-back 6-4 sets to advance to the semis.

Sabalenka is the favorite for this match with -310 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Muchova is the underdog at +245. Sabalenka has the second-best odds at +240 for the overall French Open winner, with Muchova installed at +1800.