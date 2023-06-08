1 Iga Świątek vs. #14 Beatriz Haddad Maia: Match time, live stream, TV channel, more for French Open semifinals

The women’s semifinals of the 2023 French Open will be held on Thursday, June 8. Following Karolina Muchova and #2 Aryna Sabalenka, #1 Iga Świątek will challenge #14 Beatriz Haddad Maia.

This match from Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday. It will air on the Tennis Channel and can also be live-streamed at tennischannel.com. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Semifinal matchup

These two have matched up just once before. Despite Świątek being the world's #1 women’s tennis player, Haddad Maia has the head-to-head advantage. She picked up the win by taking two of three sets against Świątek in August of last year.

Świątek has yet to drop a set in this tournament. The reigning French Open women’s champion won in straight sets against Cristina Busca and Claire Liu in the first two rounds. Xinyu Wang didn’t put up any challenge, as Świątek didn’t even drop a game in the victory. Lesia Tsurenko suffered an injury during the second set of their fourth-round matchup sending Świątek to a quarterfinal matchup against Coco Gauff. Świątek picked up a win to head back to the French Open semifinals for the third time in the last four years.

Haddad Maia cruised to an opening-round victory over Tatjana Maria, but it has been a tough test ever since. Diana Shnaider and #23 Ekaterina Alexandrova took her to three sets in the second and third rounds. Haddad Maia lost the opening set against Sara Sorribes Tormo in the fourth round in a tiebreaker. She battled back and won 6-3, 7-5 in the last two sets to get to the quarterfinals. There, Haddad Maia lost the first set to #7 Ons Jabeur and needed a tiebreaker to stay alive with a second-set win. It gave her the momentum she needed to win the third set and advance to her first-ever French Open semifinals.

Świątek is the heavy favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. She has -1800 odds, while Haddad Maia is the +900 underdog. Świątek also has the best odds of winning the women’s French Open at -250. With the tough matchup in the semifinals, Haddad Maia has +2000 odds to win the tournament.