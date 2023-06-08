French Open results: Who is advancing to the finals in the women’s draw

The 2023 French Open is rapidly coming to a close with the semifinals taking place across the women’s and men’s brackets on Thursday and Friday, respectively. The women’s semifinals take place on Thursday, with the first match starting at 9 a.m. ET. The matches are airing live on the Tennis Channel, which can also be live-streamed at tennischannel.com. They will air in replay on NBC and Peacock starting at 11 a.m.

The first semifinal match will feature #2 Aryna Sabalenka taking on Karolina Muchova. This is the second time these two have faced off, with Sabalenka winning a 2019 hard court match in Zhuhai. Sabalenka is a -310 favorite to win the match at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Muchova is a +245 underdog.

Sabalenka is making her second career semifinal appearance at Roland Garros and is coming off a victory at the Australian Open earlier this year. Muchova is making her first semifinal appearance at Roland Garros, and this matches her best career Grand Slam finish, having reached the semis of the 2021 Australian Open.

The second semifinal match will feature #1 Iga Świątek taking on #14 Beatriz Haddad Maia. It is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m., but that could change depending on the length of Sabalenka-Muchova. Maia won their only prior match, claiming a hard court win in Toronto in 2022. Świątek is a -1800 favorite to win, while Maia is a +900 underdog.

Świątek is looking to win her third French Open title in four years, and her fourth overall Grand Slam. Maia had never advanced past the second round of a Grand Slam tournament prior to this year’s French Open.

The semifinals are underway, and we’ll be tracking results as the final two women reach the final round of the 2023 French Open. The Świątek-Maia match time will likely change based on when Sabalenka-Muchova ends.

Women’s Draw

Semifinals results

#2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Karolina Muchova — June 8, 9:00 a.m.

#1 Iga Świątek vs. #14 Beatriz Haddad Maia — June 8, 10:30 a.m.

Final matchup

TBD vs. TBD