When is the 2023 French Open women’s singles final

The 2023 French Open is coming to a close this weekend, and on Saturday we’ll see the women’s singles final. The women’s final is scheduled for 9 a.m. ET and will air on NBC. A live stream will be available on Peacock.

Karolina Muchova beat No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday to advance to the finals. She is the second woman in three years to accomplish this feat. Barbora Krejčíková won the tournament in 2021, beating five seeded players en route to the championship. With her win over Sabalenka, Muchova has beat three seeded players to reach the finals.

The second finalist will be settled when No. 1 seed Iga Świątek faces No. 14 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the other semifinal. That match is getting underway at lunch time (ET) on Thursday and will wrap up this afternoon.

Muchova and Świątek have faced off once, with Muchova winning a 2019 clay court match. Muchova has won both matchups in her history with Haddad Maia. She won a 2022 hard court match and a 2016 clay court match.

Muchova opened the tournament with +15000 odds to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook.