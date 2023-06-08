Unseeded Karolina Muchova reaches 2023 French Open women’s finals

A Cinderella has crashed the 2023 French Open finals. Unseeded Karolina Muchova upset No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-6, 6-7, 7-5 in the semifinals at Roland Garros. She will face the winner of the other semifinal between No. 1 seed Iga Świątek and No. 14 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia. The finals are Saturday at 9 a.m. ET.

The last time an unseeded player reached the men’s or women’s finals in the French Open was Barbora Krejčíková in 2021. She beat No. 31 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the finals to claim the title. Prior to the finals, Krejčíková beat four seeded players.

With this win over Sabalenka, Muchova has beat three seeded players to get to the finals. She beat No. 8 Maria Sakkari in the first round and No. 27 Irina-Camelia Begu in the third round. She benefited from upsets along the way with No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula losing in the third round to No. 28 Elise Mertens, and then Mertens losing to unranked Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the fourth round.

Muchova entered the tournament with +15000 odds to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook.