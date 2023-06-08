Iga Świątek opens as -700 favorite over Karolina Muchova

The French Open women’s singles final matchup is set. No. 1 seed Iga Świątek will face unseeded Karolina Muchova on Saturday morning with the match set to begin at 9 a.m. ET. Świątek has opened as a -700 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Muchova is a +475 underdog. Świątek entered the tournament as a -125 favorite to win it all while Muchova was installed at +15000.

Świątek is competing for her second straight French Open title and third in four years. She is also competing for her fourth Grand Slam title and third over the past year. She won the US Open last fall. Muchova is competing in her first ever Grand Slam final, with her previous best being a semifinal appearance at the 2021 Australian Open. This year marks her first time getting past the third round at Roland Garros.

These two have met once in their respective career. Muchova claimed a three-set clay court win at the J&T Banka Prague Open in 2019. If she can beat Świątek again, she would become the second unseeded player in three years to win the French Open.