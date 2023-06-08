 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Former Chiefs DE Frank Clark signing a one-year, $5.5 million deal with the Broncos

The veteran defensive end is staying in the AFC West and signing with the Denver Broncos.

By Teddy Ricketson
Frank Clark #55 of the Kansas City Chiefs chases after Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are signing veteran defensive end Frank Clark to a one-year deal worth a base salary of $5.5 million, per Ari Meirov. There is $2 million worth of incentives included that could increase the total cap hit to $7.5 million. Clark spent the last four seasons playing for the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, he will play against his former team twice this season as he looks to disrupt Patrick Mahomes.

The soon-to-be 30-year-old will be playing in his ninth career season in 2023. He wasn’t ever able to play a full season in Kansas City, dealing with injuries and some off-the-field issues. He played in 15 games last season and logged 39 total tackles, including 25 solo and 14 assists. Clark had five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one pass defense.

Denver runs a base 3-4 defense. Clark will be in charge of generating pressure towards the middle of the defensive line, trying to disrupt the running game up the middle and the cadence of the quarterback. He has the versatility they could use to set the edge, but he is at his best getting into the backfield. He should line up next to D.J. Jones and across from Zach Allen.

