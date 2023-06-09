Breaking down cut line for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open

The PGA TOUR tees off the second round of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open on Friday, and Andrew Novak has set the leading score in the clubhouse at -7 as the afternoon tee times begin.

The afternoon threesomes began at 12:15 p.m. ET, so it should be about 2-3 p.m. when a definitive cut line should be heading into focus. But of course many participants will know they’re heading home after holing out on 18 after Round 2

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the projected cut line for the RBC Canadian Open as of now?

Update 1:05 p.m. The line holds at -1 with 69 players still, but we’re down to just 21 on the number exactly. It feels like barring a firmer course in the afternoon, this could be the number.

Sam Burns and Cameron Champ will have to hope that it comes back to them however, as they’re both at even and finished for the day.

Right now the cut line is projected at -1, with 69 players on the correct side, and a whopping 26 on -1 exactly.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Sam Burns, Cameron Champ, and Cameron Young are all completing their rounds at even par, and might need some help to see the weekend unless they can find a birdie coming home.

Maverick McNealy fired an unexpected +6 over two days and will miss the weekend. Rory McIlroy finished with a -1 71 on Thursday, and will need at least even par to survive to Saturday.