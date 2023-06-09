Full list of tee times for Round 3 of RBC Canadian Open

After 36 holes in Toronto, the University of Washington’s Carl Yuan holds a one-shot lead at -9 halfway through the 2023 Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club. Yuan’s advantage is over a group of four players at -8 in Canada’s own Corey Conners, Tyrrell Hatton, C.T. Pan, and Aaron Rai.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Hatton is the favorite at +400, with the two-time defending champion of this event in Rory McIlroy (-6) tied as second choice at +550 with Connors.

The tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 9:30 a.m. ET. You can catch the action on Golf Channel from 2:30-5:30 p.m. ET, then shifting to CBS from 5:30-7:30 p.m. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of groups and tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open on Saturday.