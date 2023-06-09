Full list of tee times for Round 3 of RBC Canadian Open

After 36 holes in Toronto, the University of Washington’s Carl Yuan holds a one-shot lead at -9 halfway through the 2023 Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club. Yuan’s advantage is over a group of four players at -8 in Canada’s own Corey Conners, Tyrrell Hatton, C.T. Pan, and Aaron Rai.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Hatton is the favorite at +400, with the two-time defending champion of this event in Rory McIlroy (-6) tied as second choice at +550 with Connors.
The tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 9:30 a.m. ET. You can catch the action on Golf Channel from 2:30-5:30 p.m. ET, then shifting to CBS from 5:30-7:30 p.m. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of groups and tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open on Saturday.
2023 Canadian Open Round 3 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|3:25 PM
|Carl Yuan
|Aaron Rai
|3:15 PM
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Corey Conners
|3:05 PM
|C.T. Pan
|Andrew Novak
|2:55 PM
|Brendon Todd
|Harry Higgs
|2:45 PM
|Justin Lower
|Jonathan Byrd
|2:35 PM
|Chesson Hadley
|S.H. Kim
|2:20 PM
|Nate Lashley
|Justin Rose
|2:10 PM
|Rory McIlroy
|Mark Hubbard
|2:00 PM
|Adam Hadwin
|Doug Ghim
|1:50 PM
|Peter Malnati
|Lee Hodges
|1:40 PM
|Roger Sloan
|S.Y. Noh
|1:30 PM
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|Harry Hall
|1:20 PM
|Wil Bateman
|Brandon Wu
|1:10 PM
|Garrick Higgo
|Tommy Fleetwood
|12:55 PM
|Harrison Endycott
|Peter Kuest
|12:45 PM
|Carson Young
|Callum Tarren
|12:35 PM
|Scott Brown
|Austin Smotherman
|12:25 PM
|Brian Gay
|Richy Werenski
|12:15 PM
|Shane Lowry
|Taylor Pendrith
|12:05 PM
|Sung Kang
|Dylan Wu
|11:55 AM
|Stuart Macdonald
|Patton Kizzire
|11:45 AM
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Ludvig Aberg
|11:30 AM
|Lucas Glover
|Cody Gribble
|11:20 AM
|Matt Kuchar
|James Hahn
|11:10 AM
|Mike Weir
|Will Gordon
|11:00 AM
|Sam Bennett
|Cameron Percy
|10:50 AM
|Eric Cole
|Andrew Landry
|10:40 AM
|Nick Taylor
|Greyson Sigg
|10:30 AM
|Scott Piercy
|Vince Whaley
|10:20 AM
|MJ Daffue
|Alex Smalley
|10:05 AM
|Sahith Theegala
|Cameron Young
|9:55 AM
|Michael Kim
|Ryan Moore
|9:45 AM
|Akshay Bhatia
|Brent Grant
|9:35 AM
|Trevor Cone
|Adam Long
|9:25 AM
|Henrik Norlander
|Brice Garnett
|9:15 AM
|Chez Reavie
|Bill Haas
|9:05 AM
|Jason Dufner
|Martin Trainer
|9:00 AM
|Ryan Gerard