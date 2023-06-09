 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of RBC Canadian Open

The RBC Canadian Open tees off Saturday from Oakdale Golf & Country Club. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By DKNation Staff Updated
Carl Yuan hits his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club.&nbsp; Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

After 36 holes in Toronto, the University of Washington’s Carl Yuan holds a one-shot lead at -9 halfway through the 2023 Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club. Yuan’s advantage is over a group of four players at -8 in Canada’s own Corey Conners, Tyrrell Hatton, C.T. Pan, and Aaron Rai.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Hatton is the favorite at +400, with the two-time defending champion of this event in Rory McIlroy (-6) tied as second choice at +550 with Connors.

The tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 9:30 a.m. ET. You can catch the action on Golf Channel from 2:30-5:30 p.m. ET, then shifting to CBS from 5:30-7:30 p.m. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of groups and tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open on Saturday.

2023 Canadian Open Round 3 Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
3:25 PM Carl Yuan Aaron Rai
3:15 PM Tyrrell Hatton Corey Conners
3:05 PM C.T. Pan Andrew Novak
2:55 PM Brendon Todd Harry Higgs
2:45 PM Justin Lower Jonathan Byrd
2:35 PM Chesson Hadley S.H. Kim
2:20 PM Nate Lashley Justin Rose
2:10 PM Rory McIlroy Mark Hubbard
2:00 PM Adam Hadwin Doug Ghim
1:50 PM Peter Malnati Lee Hodges
1:40 PM Roger Sloan S.Y. Noh
1:30 PM Ted Potter, Jr. Harry Hall
1:20 PM Wil Bateman Brandon Wu
1:10 PM Garrick Higgo Tommy Fleetwood
12:55 PM Harrison Endycott Peter Kuest
12:45 PM Carson Young Callum Tarren
12:35 PM Scott Brown Austin Smotherman
12:25 PM Brian Gay Richy Werenski
12:15 PM Shane Lowry Taylor Pendrith
12:05 PM Sung Kang Dylan Wu
11:55 AM Stuart Macdonald Patton Kizzire
11:45 AM Matt Fitzpatrick Ludvig Aberg
11:30 AM Lucas Glover Cody Gribble
11:20 AM Matt Kuchar James Hahn
11:10 AM Mike Weir Will Gordon
11:00 AM Sam Bennett Cameron Percy
10:50 AM Eric Cole Andrew Landry
10:40 AM Nick Taylor Greyson Sigg
10:30 AM Scott Piercy Vince Whaley
10:20 AM MJ Daffue Alex Smalley
10:05 AM Sahith Theegala Cameron Young
9:55 AM Michael Kim Ryan Moore
9:45 AM Akshay Bhatia Brent Grant
9:35 AM Trevor Cone Adam Long
9:25 AM Henrik Norlander Brice Garnett
9:15 AM Chez Reavie Bill Haas
9:05 AM Jason Dufner Martin Trainer
9:00 AM Ryan Gerard

More From DraftKings Nation