Best Nuggets player prop bets to consider for NBA Finals Game 4 vs. Heat

Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat will take place Friday night, with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET. After splitting the first two games of the series, the Nuggets dominated in Game 3 with a 109-94 win to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

After dominant performances from Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in Game 3’s victory, Denver will hope its two stars can keep things going to go up 3-1 in the series.

Below, we’ll take a look at some of our favorite Nuggets player props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jamal Murray over 25.5 points (-120)

Murray and Jokic both put up historic triple-doubles in Wednesday’s Game 3 win, but it also showed that their pick-and-roll tandem is arguably unbeatable. Murray’s only game this series in which he scored below 20 points was a loss in Game 2. He’s scored 26 and 34 points, respectively, in Denver’s two victories.

It’s not rocket science; Murray should be given the green light to score at will for any chance of Denver going up 3-1 Friday night.

Nikola Jokic over 10.5 assists (+105)

The two-time MVP is averaging 9.3 apg in this series with his lone single-digit assist performance coming in Game 2, which resulted in a loss. The big man clearly understands that putting the Nuggets in the best position to win means shouldering the role of facilitator. The numbers prove this: in wins this season, Jokic averages 10.8 apg, while in losses, he’s limited to just 7.6 apg respectively.

Michael Porter Jr. over 6.5 rebounds (+120)

Porter Jr. has been quiet offensively through these Finals, averaging just 7 points per game on 25.8% shooting from the floor. However, he’s offset his scoring inefficiency by being aggressive on the boards, as he’s averaging 8.7 per game through the first three games.

Look for him to once again make an impact on the glass to help give Denver second chance opportunities.