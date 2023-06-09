Best Heat player prop bets to consider for NBA Finals Game 4 vs. Nuggets

The 2023 NBA Finals continues on with Game 4 between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC from the Kaseya Center in Miami. After splitting the first two games of the series, the Nuggets won 109-94 Wednesday night in Miami to take a 2-1 series lead.

Miami is no stranger to being the underdogs, but the Heat will need their supporting cast to step up in order to even this series 2-2 Friday night.

Below, we’ll take a look at some of our favorite Heat player props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler over 26.5 points (-115)

Although the Heat fell down 2-1 Wednesday night, it came alongside Butler’s highest scoring performance of the Finals with 28 points on 45.8% shooting from the field. It marked the first time he hit the 25+ scoring mark since the decisive Game 7 win in the Eastern Conference Finals, and it could be a wake-up call in that Butler knows he needs to be aggressive offensively in order for Miami to keep the score contested.

Butler has also been more potent when scoring at home (24.1 ppg) this season as opposed to on the road (21.6 ppg). Look for him to go over this line in a critical Game 4 for the Heat.

Bam Adebayo over 10.5 rebounds (-125)

Adebayo has taken on the responsibility of battling Nikola Jokic for second-chance opportunities and his effort has paid dividends. The Heat's big man is averaging 13 rpg through these Finals, with 22 points and a dominant 17 boards in Game 3.

To avoid a 3-1 deficit, I expect Miami to come out with extra aggression on Friday night, which should correlate to Adebayo hitting the over on his rebounds prop.

Kevin Love over 1.5 made 3s (+140)

After being inactive for Game 1, Love has started the last two games for the purpose of interior defense, and he’s averaged 19 minutes per game. He can provide a jolt of scoring when called upon, and the preferred method for him to get on the board is via the three-point shot.

The veteran big man is averaging two made threes per game in this series and went 2-5 from beyond the arc in Game 3’s loss. Miami could surely use additional scoring to match Denver’s offense, and Love’s three-pointers prop offers a nice plus-money payout which he has a good chance to hit on.