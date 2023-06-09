Best player prop specials to consider for Nuggets vs. Heat NBA Finals Game 4

The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat will continue the 2023 NBA Finals with Game 4 Friday night. Tipoff at the Kaseya Center in Miami will take place at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Nuggets hope to get another road win and take a commanding 3-1 lead, while the Heat will try to even the series at 2-2.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering player prop specials with combinations featuring players from both teams in the same bet. Here’s a look at our favorite player prop specials for Game 4.

Jamal Murray and Gabe Vincent 6+ combined made 3s (+115)

Vincent went 1-6 from beyond the arc in Game 3 but prior to his ice-cold shooting night, he averaged 4.5 made threes per game through the first two games. On the opposite side, Murray is leading all Nuggets players with an average of 2.6 made threes per game.

As long as Vincent comes back from his rough shooting night, which feels necessary for the Heat to stay alive in this series, you can feel confident in both of these players having a strong performance from deep.

Bam Adebayo and Nikola Jokic 25+ combined rebounds (+130)

Adebayo is averaging 13 rpg through these Finals and in Wednesday’s loss, he still did his part in chipping in with 22 points and a dominant 17 boards. Jokic, unsurprisingly, continues to be a walking triple-double and is averaging 14 rpg. You can feel confident about this prop special for Game 4.

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic 20+ combined assists (+190)

Jokic and Murray became the first duo to record 30-point triple-doubles in the postseason in their Game 3 win over the Heat. More importantly, it solidified that this tandem’s pick-and-roll offense cannot be stopped. The duo is averaging a combined 19.3 apg so far in these Finals and for the Nuggets to take a decisive 3-1 lead on Friday, they’ll need to lean on their stars once again.