Best Same Game Parlays to consider for Nuggets vs. Heat NBA Finals Game 4

The 2023 NBA Finals continues on with Game 4 between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC from the Kaseya Center. After splitting the first two games of the series, the Nuggets bounced back with a dominating 109-94 win Wednesday night in Miami.

Same Game Parlays are a great way for bettors to combine outcomes within the same contest for stronger odds and bigger payouts. Here are our favorite Same Game Parlays for Game 4 between the Nuggets and the Heat, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SGP 1 (+140)

Legs: Nuggets moneyline + Nikola Jokic triple-double

Jokic is coming off a historic triple-double in Game 3 (32 pts, 21 rebs, 10 assists) and is averaging just underneath a triple-double for the Finals so far. After a Game 2 loss coincided with the Nuggets' big man finishing with single-digit assists, I fully expect him to continue to look to get his teammates involved as the stats show when Denver wins, he averages 10.8 APG. In losses, opponents limit him to 7.6 APG.

SGP 2 (+450)

Legs: Nuggets moneyline + Bam Adebayo 12+ rebounds + Nikola Jokic 12+ rebounds

Jokic (14.0 RPG) and Adebayo (13.0 RPG) have undoubtedly been the best two players at crashing the glass in these Finals and unsurprisingly are the only two to average double-digit boards in this series. Even if the Nuggets go up a commanding 3-1 by the end of Game 4, the Heat should be playing with desperation from the starting tip. That should mean Adebayo crashes the glass for every second-chance opportunity he gets in a battle with Jokic.

SGP 3 (+550)

Legs: Heat +3.5 + Over 210.5 + Jimmy Butler 30+ points

The combined point total has finished under in two of the first three games in this series, but coincidentally the one game that went over came alongside a Heat upset win. At the very least I expect the Heat’s role players to get a sufficient scoring boost in playing with their season very much on the line, which should help this point total hit over.

That being said, Miami stands no chance of keeping itself in the fight unless Butler gives a vintage scoring performance. Game 3 may be an indication that he understands the urgency of scoring at will, as his 28-point outing marked the first time he hit the 25+ scoring mark in these Finals.