Best DFS lineup strategy for Nuggets vs. Heat NBA Showdown in Game 4 of the Finals

Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat will take place tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET from the Kaseya Center in Miami. Denver regained control of the series with a 109-94 victory in Game 3 on Wednesday and will try to take a commanding 3-1 lead tonight.

Here we’ll take a look at one potential DFS strategy for Showdown contests on DraftKings involving this matchup with Captain’s picks, flex plays and fades.

Captain’s Picks

Nikola Jokic ($23,400) - Even with this high price at the captain’s spot, no expense should be spared for Jokic at the top of your lineup. He is putting together what could be an all-time NBA Finals performance and casually dropped 32 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists in the Nuggets’ Game 3 victory on Wednesday. He’s automatic and you shouldn’t think twice about making him a captain.

Bam Adebayo ($14,100) - Adebayo has shaken off a poor offensive performance in the Eastern Conference Finals and has arguably been the Heat’s most effective play so far this series. He’s had two double-double performances and that has resulted in a pair of 50+ fantasy point games for DFS users. And he’s impressively done this while mashing up against Jokic in the paint. There’s even value for him in the captain’s spot at $14,100, so highly consider him for tonight.

FLEX Plays

Aaron Gordon ($6,600) - Gordon has been a reliable hand for the Nuggets and is arguably their most underrated piece. While Jokic and Jamal Murray both notched triple-doubles in Game 3, he quietly put together a double-double effort of 11 points and 10 rebounds to go along with five assists. He’ll get you in the ballpark of 30 fantasy points and that’s worth putting him into your lineup.

Max Strus ($4,400) - Strus is not shooting the ball well so far, averaging just 18.5% from the field through the first three games. However, his 27-shot attempts mean that the Heat haven’t lost faith in him and they’ll give him the green light to keep shooting. When he’s on, he could be deadly and at just $4,400, I’d take a risk and find a spot for him in the lineup tonight.

Fades

Jimmy Butler ($12,200) - Butler has put up fine numbers during this series, but nothing that comes close to warranting his $18,300 captain’s price. Game 3 was his best effort from a DFS perspective, dropping 28 points and four assists to earn users 38 fantasy points. Again, not bad, but underwhelming for those expecting “Playoff Jimmy” to show up. That possibility always lingers, but I’d start fading Butler against this Nuggets squad.

Michael Porter Jr. ($7,000) - Porter has been effective on the boards for the Nuggets so far but has been a non-factor from a scoring perspective. He’s shot poorly over the past two games and has a combined seven points in that span. He’s impactful for Denver in other areas, but I’d steer clear of him in DFS.

The Outcome

After dropping the ball in Game 2, the Nuggets came down to South Florida refocused, and blew the Heat off the floor by 15 points in Game 3. As dominant as they’ve been throughout the postseason, it’s hard to imagine them taking their foot off the gas in this one. Miami will go down punching, but I see the night ending with Denver up 3-1 heading back to the Rocky Mountains.

Final score: Nuggets 115, Heat 107