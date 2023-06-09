How to watch Nuggets vs. Heat NBA Finals Game 4 on TV and via live stream

Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals is set for Friday, June 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Denver Nuggets won 109-94 against the Miami Heat in Game 4. This win gives them a 2-1 series lead and that could be the turning point in this series. That was a must-win game following their surprising home loss in Game 2. The game will air on ABC and will be played at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Following their Game 2 loss, it was known that the Nuggets needed other people to step up scoring besides Nikola Jokic. Jamal Murray stepped up in a big way as he scored 34 points while adding 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Jokic also had a triple-double as he had 32 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists. They’re the first duo to record a triple-double in an NBA Finals game.

The Heat got cold at the wrong time and couldn't get back into the game. Jimmy Butler scored 28 points and Bam Adebayo scored 22 points, but aside from them, their highest scorer was Caleb Martin off the bench. They need guys like Gabe Vincent and Max Strus to step up as scorers if they want any chance at winning Game 4.