What channel is Nuggets vs. Heat NBA Finals Game 4 on and what time does it start?

Game 3 was tight early, but the Denver Nuggets went on a run out of halftime and never looked back. It’s a tough home loss for the Miami Heat and makes Game 4 a must-win matchup now. Tip off from the Kaseya Center in Miami is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray led this team to a victory as they became the first duo in NBA Finals history to both have a triple-double. After a shocking loss in Game 2, the Nuggets looked like their regular selves defensively in Game 3. The Nuggets needed Jokic and Murray to score a ton as they both scored 30+ points, while the rest of their starters combined for 19 points. Christian Braun provided a spark for the Nuggets off the bench as he was the third-leading scorer with 15 points.

The Heat were a major letdown in Game 3. After pulling off the upset in Denver, their offense had major struggles in their return home. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler scored 20+ points, but following them their top scorer was Caleb Martin who had 10 points. They will need more from Gabe Vincent and other starters in Game 4 to avoid losing two straight home games.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game 4

Date: Friday, June 9

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.