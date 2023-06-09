 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What channel is Nuggets vs. Heat NBA Finals Game 4 on and what time does it start?

Here’s all the information you need for Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Nuggets and Heat.

By Ben Hall

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and guard Jamal Murray (27) celebrate during the second half against the Miami Heat in game one of the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena.&nbsp; Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Game 3 was tight early, but the Denver Nuggets went on a run out of halftime and never looked back. It’s a tough home loss for the Miami Heat and makes Game 4 a must-win matchup now. Tip off from the Kaseya Center in Miami is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray led this team to a victory as they became the first duo in NBA Finals history to both have a triple-double. After a shocking loss in Game 2, the Nuggets looked like their regular selves defensively in Game 3. The Nuggets needed Jokic and Murray to score a ton as they both scored 30+ points, while the rest of their starters combined for 19 points. Christian Braun provided a spark for the Nuggets off the bench as he was the third-leading scorer with 15 points.

The Heat were a major letdown in Game 3. After pulling off the upset in Denver, their offense had major struggles in their return home. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler scored 20+ points, but following them their top scorer was Caleb Martin who had 10 points. They will need more from Gabe Vincent and other starters in Game 4 to avoid losing two straight home games.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game 4

Date: Friday, June 9
Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ABC
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

