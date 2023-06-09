How the public is betting Heat vs. Nuggets Game 4 of 2023 NBA Finals

Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat will take place tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET from the Kaseya Center in Miami. Denver regained control of the series with a 109-94 victory in Game 3 on Wednesday and will try to take a commanding 3-1 lead tonight.

With hours to go before tipoff, we’ll go over how the public is betting on this matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Heat vs. Nuggets Game 4 betting splits

ATS splits

The public is all over Denver covering as a 3.5-point road favorite with 73% of the total bets and 57% of the money being pushed towards that direction. The Nuggets reclaimed control of the series with a dominant 109-94 victory in Game 3 on Wednesday and it’s a good bet to assume they can carry that over into tonight’s matchup. Denver is 35-30-1 against the spread after wins this year, so the trends lean towards its favor.

Total splits

The total for this matchup is 211 and the public thinks the over will hit with 68% of the money and 67% of the money being pushed towards that direction. This interesting considering that so far, the under has hit in two of the three contests. Both of those were games where the Heat failed to crack 100 points and there’s most likely an assumption that they’ll bounce back offensively at home. That will require key role players like Caleb Martin, Max Strus, and Gabe Vincent to step up from the field.

Moneyline splits

Most of the money is being pushed towards the Nuggets on the moneyline with 62% of the handle being wagered on them winning Game 4. However, the public at large is more split on the outcome with the Nuggets edging the Heat 52%-48%. This shows a measure of respect towards Miami at home even though it is an underdog facing a player putting together an all-time NBA Finals performance in Nikola Jokic.